State College’s tennis season ends in District 6 tournament

Altoona ended the season for the State College girls’ tennis team Monday afternoon, defeating the Lady Little Lions 5-0 in the first round of the District 6 Class AAA team tournament.
Kelly Vanden was the only singles player to win a set for the Little Lions (11-5), taking the first set 7-5 against Lady Mountain Lions’ Jess Stevens. However, Stevens came back in the next two sets (6-3, 6-0) to take the match.
The doubles pair of Betsy Driscoll and Amanda Clark were the only other Lady Little Lions to win a set, falling 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to Jasmine Von Collin and Olivia Hudson.
“Altoona played well and they really earned the win,” Little Lions coach Jane Borden said. “The girls had a great season and they need to remember the great fun and excellent competitions we had throughout the season.”
