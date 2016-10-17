Grace Prep girls’ soccer finishes in tie with Juniata Mennonite

Grace Prep battled Juniata Mennonite to a 4-4 tie on Monday.
Three players scored for the Lions in the first 23 minutes of the game before goals from Shannon Brawley and Alex Madeira at the end of the first half brought the Lady Storm to within one. In the second half, the Lions would score once more before Abigail Galliano notched two consecutive goals — one assisted by Brynn Hershbine and one unassisted — to match the Lions on the board.
The Lady Storm finish their regular season with a record of 8-4-3 before heading into the postseason.
Grace Prep blanks Harrisburg Academy
STATE COLLEGE Grace Prep shut out Harrisburg Academy 2-0 Saturday.
In the first half, Abigael Fisher netted an unassisted goal eight minutes into the game. The Lady Storm held off the Lady Spartans and, after halftime, continued to hold the Lady Spartans through a goal by Shannon Brawley.
Brawley, Maddie Denezza, Alexandra Madeira and Mary Elliot were honored on Senior Day.
The Lady Storm’s Abby Bulick made five saves while Lady Spartans keeper Gwen Coyl made 11 saves.
