October 17, 2016 11:27 PM

Bald Eagle Area rolls to boys’ soccer win over Tyrone

From CDT staff reports

TYRONE

Bald Eagle Area moved another step closer to a Mountain League championship with a 6-1 win over Tyrone on Monday.

Jared Gettid scored twice and assisted on another goal to lead the Eagles (11-3-2, 9-1-2 Mountain League), who can lock up the league crown with a win over Bellefonte (11-4-2, 10-2-1) on Wednesday.

Seth Koleno added a goal and an assist, and other goals came from Nick Zink, Garrett Gieroc and Mitchell Jenkins. Trent Donley picked up two assists and Anton Fatula had one.

Hunter Etters made three saves in the BEA net, surrendering only a score to Andrew Peaerson.

