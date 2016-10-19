Clearfield tops Penns Valley in boys’ soccer

Clearfield edged Penns Valley 3-2 on Monday.
Sam Goodwin and Maxton Case each scored for the Rams to tie the game 2-2 before Clearfield’s Christian Leigey found the back of the net for the game-winner.
Penns Valley’s Jared Kines made 12 saves.
October 19, 2016 12:39 AM
