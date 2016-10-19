High School Sports

October 19, 2016 12:39 AM

Clearfield tops Penns Valley in boys’ soccer

From CDT staff reports

SPRING MILLS

Clearfield edged Penns Valley 3-2 on Monday.

Sam Goodwin and Maxton Case each scored for the Rams to tie the game 2-2 before Clearfield’s Christian Leigey found the back of the net for the game-winner.

Penns Valley’s Jared Kines made 12 saves.

