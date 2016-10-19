High School Sports

October 19, 2016 12:40 AM

Centre County Christian Academy wins shootout in girls’ soccer

From CDT staff reports

Centre County Christian Academy beat DuBois Christian in a penalty-kick shootout to earn a win Tuesday.

After player to a scoreless tie after two overtimes, the teams each scored twice in the first round of penalty kicks. In the secound round, Hannah Sides and Moriah Smith each scored for CCCA to edge DuBois Christian’s goal by Gabby Meholick.

With the win, CCCA qualifies for the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tounament, which begins on Thursday at Blair County Christian. CCCA will take on Northumberland Christian.

