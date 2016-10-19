Philipsburg-Osceola edges Bellefonte girls’ volleyball in 5 sets

Philipsburg-Osceola spoiled Bellefonte’s Senior Night celebration and upset bid with a 21-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 15-5 victory Wednesday.
In the loss, Chloe Thompson and Abbie Carr led the offense in kills with seven and six, respectively, while Shae Pepperman distributed 22 assists and Carr totaled three aces.
Defensively, Anna Rutecki and Carr mounted a combined 13 blocks for the Lady Raiders while teammate Lauren Young posted three digs.
The Lady Red Raiders will travel to Central for their final match of the season on Wednesday.
