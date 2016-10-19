High School Sports

October 19, 2016 10:40 PM

Penns Valley girls’ soccer edges Clearfield in overtime

From CDT staff reports

HYDE

Hannah Denger and Hannah Montminy powered the Penns Valley offense to a 4-3 overtime win against Clearfield on Tuesday.

Montminy secured the win with her goal five minutes into overtime for the Lady Rams (9-5-1), and also assisted on one of Denger’s two scores. Keira Whitman also scored with help from Abby Martin late in the second half to force overtime, and Whitman assisted on Montminy’s winner.

Ally Lindstrom, Alayna Ryan and Madison Jones scored for the Bison.

The Lady Rams will next host Tyrone on Thursday.

