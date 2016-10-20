Playoffs on minds of teams this weekend

While State College looks to stay undefeated, Bellefonte will aim to move closer to earning a postseason bid Friday night
The Little Lions host Harrisburg, and the Red Raiders host Chestnut Ridge.
Bald Eagle Area takes on Jersey Shore on the road, Penns Valley plays Tyrone at home, Philipsburg-Osceola is at Clearfield and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy faces Nativity.
Here’s a look at the matchups.
Bald Eagle Area (3-5) at Jersey Shore (5-3)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: BEA — Jesse Nagle (first season); JS — Tom Gravish
Last meeting: Jersey Shore 56, Bald Eagle Area 0, last season
Players to watch: BEA — Austin Young, RB; JS — Elijah Shemory, QB
The skinny: Bald Eagle Area goes into Friday night on a four-game losing streak.
The Eagles have allowed at least 30 points in all four losses, including a 37-0 setback against Clearfield last week.
This week’s opponent is capable of putting up points, too.
Jersey Shore is averaging 27.8 points per game, thanks to an explosive passing attack.
Jersey Shore quarterback Elijah Shemory has averaged 214.6 yards per game through the air with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Chestnut Ridge (5-3) at Bellefonte (4-4)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: CR — Max Shoemaker; Bel — Shanon Manning (fourth season)
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 20, Bellefonte 14 (overtime), last season
Players to watch: CR — Logan Hauck, QB; Bel — Cade Fortney, WR/DB
The skinny: Bellefonte is looking to close the regular season strong as it fights for a spot in the postseason.
The Red Raiders are currently ranked fourth in the District 6 Class AAAA rankings with 450 points — 10 points ahead of fifth-place Somerset, according to the district’s website. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs.
Bellefonte takes on Chestnut Ridge this week and finishes the regular season against Bald Eagle Area next week.
BEA beat Chestnut Ridge 3-0 in overtime earlier this season.
The Eagles defense came up with crucial interceptions to foil Chestnut Ridge’s scoring opportunities that night, and Bellefonte’s secondary has generated turnovers throughout the season.
Tyrone (4-4) at Penns Valley (2-6)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: T — Jason Wilson; PV — Martin Tobias (21st season)
Last meeting: Tyrone 34, Penns Valley 6, last season
Players to watch: T — Denver Light, QB; PV —Marcus Woodford, WR
The skinny: Turnovers have plagued Penns Valley in two straight losses.
Quarterback Andrew Tobias threw four interceptions in a loss to Bellefonte, and the Rams turned it over four more times — losing three fumbles and throwing an interception — in a loss to Chestnut Ridge last week.
Tobias has found success connecting with wide receiver Marcus Woodford this season.
Last week, Woodford hauled in six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown against Chestnut Ridge.
The Rams offense will look to clean up its mistakes against a Tyrone team that’s coming off consecutive losses to Clearfield and Hollidaysburg.
Philipsburg-Osceola (0-8) at Clearfield (7-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: P-O — Mike Mann (first season); C — Tim Janocko
Last meeting: Clearfield 56, Philipsburg-Osceola 17, last season
Players to watch: P-O — Daniel Slogosky, QB; C —Seth Caldwell, RB
The skinny: The Mountain League’s best and worst teams will square off Friday night.
Clearfield has already captured the Mountain League championship, while Philipsburg-Osceola has now lost 35 straight games.
The Mounties haven’t been able to stay close this season, losing every game by at least 22 points. They’re coming off a 41-point loss to Huntingdon last week.
Clearfield has won seven straight games.
The Bison have been dominant in their past four games, allowing a combined 10 points and shutting out Bellefonte and BEA during that stretch.
Harrisburg (5-2) at State College (7-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: H — Calvin Everett; SC — Matt Lintal (third season)
Last meeting: State College 37, Harrisburg 20, last season
Players to watch: H — Damion Barber, DE; SC — Noah Woods, WR
The skinny: State College sits alone atop the Mid Penn Conference Commonwealth division, but the Little Lions (3-0) will be tested by Harrisburg (2-1).
The Cougars fell 13-11 to Central Dauphin last week, while State College stayed unbeaten with a 33-14 win over Central Dauphin East.
Noah Woods has been the Little Lions’ top receiver this season.
He’s made 20 catches for 502 yards and six touchdowns to help fuel the team’s offense heading into its matchup against Harrisburg, which has limited opponents to 6.7 points per game in its past six games.
Nativity (1-7) vs. St. Joseph’s (2-4)
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Bishop Guilfoyle High School
Coaches: N — Tony Klazas; SJCA — Steve Guthoff (first season)
Players to watch: SJCA — Jake Stormer
Skinny: Jake Stormer’s 60-yard kickoff return lifted St. Joseph’s to a 21-18 win over Columbia Montour Vo-Tech last week.
St. Joseph’s has been blown out in its four losses, but the Wolves have won two of their past three games.
Nativity beat Vo-Tech 35-28 for its lone win of the season.
