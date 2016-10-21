High School Sports

Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ soccer falls to Clearfield

PHILIPSBURG

Philipsburg-Osceola fell short against Clearfield 4-1 on Thursday.

Jordan Day scored the only goal for the Lady Mounties.

Goalkeeper Oda Soervik posted 14 saves for the Lady Mounties (1-16), while Hayley Moore registered 6 saves for Clearfield.

