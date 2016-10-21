Penns Valley girls’ soccer rolls over Tyrone

Penns Valley’s attack was in full force on Thursday as Penns Valley beat Tyrone 8-1.
Olia Corman netted a hat trick and Hannah Montminy scored a pair of goals to lead the way for the Rams. Keira Whitman added a goal and an assist while Hannah Denger and Aliyah Fetterolph also scored goals.
Rachel Wert and Erica Randolph combined for the win in goal, allowing only a score by Audrey Bowser, as the Lady Rams outshot the Lady Eagles 32-7.
Penns Valley is now 10-5-1 for the season and will play Tyrone again this Saturday.
