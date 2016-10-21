Bald Eagle Area sweeps Penns Valley in girls’ volleyball

Bald Eagle Area defeated Penns Valley in a three-set sweep on Thursday 25-14, 25-20, 25-15.
Madison Rockey led the Lady Eagles (14-1, 13-0 Mountain League) with 21 assists and Regan Dyke anchored the defense with 24 digs. Dyke and Madi Hahn both had a team-high four aces. Grace Hugar’s 12 kills and Kaylee McCaslin’s seven kills paced the offense, with three blocks for Madison McCauley.
BEA, which has already clinched the Mountain League title, closes its regular season slate against Tyrone on Tuesday.
