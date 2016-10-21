Bellefonte’s quick strike sinks Bald Eagle Area

The Bellefonte girls’ soccer team had a pretty speedy response to giving up a goal Thursday evening.
A mere 25 seconds after Bald Eagle Area tied the game, Mallorie Smith found the net for the Lady Red Raiders with the game-winner in a 2-1 victory at Alumni Stadium.
Bree McDaniel scored in the first half for the Lady Red Raiders (9-8-1) with help from Megan Elnitskie. BEA tied itmidway through the second half on Kiersten Walker’s score from Madelynn Holdermann.
Then Bellefonte immediately raced down the field on the attack and Smith put her team back in front with the freshman’s 26th goal of the season.
Gabi Pighetti made four saves for the Lady Raiders while Charlee Harris stopped six shots for the Lady Eagles (7-10-1).
