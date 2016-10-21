Saint Joseph’s football wins 2 in a row for 1st time in school history

Behind the strong offensive performance of quarterback Brendan Robinson and running back Jared Stormer, the St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy football team has won two games in a row for the first time in school history after a 24-10 victory over Nativity BVM on Friday night at Bishop Guilfoyle High School.
The Wolves’ defense was in trouble on the first drive of the game, but made a crucial stop on a fourth and goal that gave the Wolves’ momentum. Robinson found Stormer on a pass and Stormer took it to the house for a 95-yard touchdown catch with 7:51 remaining in the first quarter.
“The offensive line made key blocks. They were the stars on that play, they gave me time to roll out and made great blocks down the field,” Robinson said.
“We had been running that play so many times in practice, our whole team had it drilled in their heads and discipline, repetition and hard work made it happen,” Stormer added.
The Wolves’ defense came up big on the next drive, forcing a three-and-out and a poor punt gave them a first and goal on the 9 yard line. Stormer scored his second touchdown of the game, running in from the 9, to give the Wolves a 12-0 lead.
However, Nativity struck back with a 63-yard touchdown run from Ryan McDonald to cut the score to 12-7.
Robinson then came up big for the Wolves again with an 87-yard kick return to give St. Joe’s a first-and-goal. Stormer scored his third touchdown one play later, giving the Wolves an 18-7 lead.
Nativity’s Dalton Sanchez made it a one possession game with a 30-yard field goal as time expired for the first half.
The second half was relatively even, with neither team able to break off a big play and score. But Robinson secured the win on the Wolves’ final drive with a 17-yard touchdown run on fourth down with 20 seconds left in the game.
Wolves’ head coach Steve Guthoff was proud of both Robinson and Stormer, but was really impressed with his offensive line.
“Whenever you look at big plays, that means the offensive line is doing their job. So we’re pleased the offensive line is really coming along. Brendan just more than manages the game as a quarterback, he makes plays for us. Without a tight end, a lot of responsibility falls on him to make plays.”
Robinson finished with 131 passing yards and a touchdown, and 67 rushing yards and a score.
Stormer added 52 rushing yards and two touchdowns along with three catches fof 131 yards and a score.
With back-to-back wins, both Robinson and Stormer are looking to make school history once again as the Wolves go for three straight next week against Philipsburg-Osceola.
“We’re small, but we’re mighty,” Robinson said. “It’s all about the heart and so far we’ve proved we have a giant heart out here as team.”
Said Stormer: “We’re going to work hard and we have this goal in our heads: Let’s be the first St. Joe’s team to do this.”
