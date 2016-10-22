State College claims 1st Mid Penn Conference girls’ volleyball crown

4:36 State College's Isaac Messner gives his Make-A-Wish Pause

0:52 The Tailgating Pups of Penn State

1:24 The Delivery Man: delivering food via wagon one order at a time

6:04 Kaine talks equality

0:54 Milesburg resident talks flood mitigation

1:24 'Whatever it takes to best serve the community' Red Cross says

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:55 Franklin talks getting players back

2:13 The Boss Baby trailer

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely