State College claims 1st Mid Penn Conference girls’ volleyball crown

For the first time in Mid Penn Conference history, a girls’ volleyball championship was handed out on Saturday at Chambersburg High School.
It was no surprise that State College brought it home to Happy Valley. The Lady Little Lions are undefeated for a reason at 17-0 and proved it.
“It feels pretty good,” State College coach Chad Weight said of the win. “I’m happy for the kids. They’ve worked really hard to get where they are at.”
State College squared off with Palmyra, which is ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AAA, and the Lady Little Lions came out on top 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 15-13.
Taylor Kuruzovich (20) and Alli Henderson (12) lead the State College offense with double-digit kill totals. Kuruzovich added 26 assists and 16 digs.
Leah Henderson gave out 25 assists and Laura Hildebrand lead the team with 26 digs.
“There is kind of a blessing in going five (sets),” Weight said. “We felt pressure. They were able to experience it together. We have to grow and understand what we need to do to play with more consistent energy.”
The Lady Little Lions opened the day with a dominating 25-8, 25-9, 25-10 sweep over Milton Hershey.
