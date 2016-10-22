State College girls’ soccer tops Somerset to close out regular season

It’s always good to head into the playoffs with momentum and State College will do just that after a 6-1 win over Somerset on Saturday.
The Lady Little Lions closed out the regular season 10-8 and will next play in the District 6 playoffs.
State College had a team effort as six players scored a goal. Makenzie Graham got the Lady Little Lions on the board first followed by Saede Eifrig, Sophie Bollinger, Emily Kiver, Emma Kerber and Maya Bokunewicz.
Kiver, Erica Feese and Clara Plutzer each had assists for State College, who held a large 19-2 shot advantage.
Comments