Centre County boys’, girls’ soccer teams learn District 6 playoff pairings

The District 6 released the boys’ and girls’ soccer playoff brackets Saturday night.
Centre County will have eight teams looking for a crown.
State College boys (Class AAAA) and girls (Class AAAA) and Bellefonte boys (Class AAA) all earned No. 1 seeds.
The Little and Lady Little Lions play in the championship games against Altoona on Nov. 1 with a site and time to be announced. The Red Raiders face No. 4 Bishop Carroll at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Bald Eagle Area in the semifinals.
Bellefonte girls’ soccer drew the No. 3 seed in Class AAA and travels to face No. 2 Huntingdon at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
In the girls’ Class AA brackets, Penns Valley received a No. 5 seed and Bald Eagle Area is No. 10. Both will play at Mansion Park in Altoona to open the playoffs. The Lady Rams play No. 4 Richland at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles face No. 7 Penn Cambria at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Bald Eagle Area boys will be the only team in Class AA and it will host No. 6 Forest Hills at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Grace Prep girls soccer made it into the Class A. The Lady Storm squares off with No. 1 Bishop Guilfoyle at Mansion Park on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
