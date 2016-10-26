Huntingdon ends season for Bellefonte girls’ soccer

There were plenty of opportunities to get one more goal, but Bellefonte just couldn’t cash in.
It brought an end to the Lady Red Raiders’ season.
Despite a pair of goals for Mallorie Smith, Bellefonte fell 3-2 to Huntingdon on Wedneday night at Detwiler Field in the District 6 Class AAA semifinals.
“We had our opportunities in the second half, we just weren’t able to finish it,” Bellefonte coach Stacey Miller said.
The Bearcats head to the district championship game next Wednesday for a battle with top-seeded Hollidaysburg. The Golden Tigers thumped Somerset 10-1.
Smith did her best to give Bellefonte (9-9-1) a chance. The high-flying freshman made history despite the loss, with the two scores giving her 28 for the season, breaking the program record that Jessica Fisher set in 2007.
Madi DeForrest scored in the first half for Huntingdon, and Kylie Gloriosio and Jordan Hawkins netted scores nine minutes apart in the second half to take care of the Bearcat scoring.
Gabbie Pighetti made seven saves in the loss for Bellefonte, which was outshot 10-3.
Miller thought her team, which split a pair of regular-season meetings between the Mountain League foes, battled through some nervousness most of the night.
“We just felt we had a lot of adrenaline,” Miller said. “We couldn’t get a touch on the ball and we had a lot of missed kicks trying to clear the ball. We couldn’t get into our game.”
But Miller also thought her team had some trouble with the Bearcat defense.
“Their girls played hard and put a lot of pressure on the ball,” Miller said.
The Lady Raiders fell short of their goals but Miller saw positives.
“We fought hard all season to get to where we were tonight,” she said. “We kept persevering, we kept up a good attitude, but unfortunately we couldn’t get our game going tonight to reward us.”
