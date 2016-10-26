State College field hockey wins District 6 Class AAA title over Mifflin County

The State College field hockey team clinched the District 6 Class AAA championship with a 3-0 win over Mifflin County on Wednesday night at Bald Eagle Area’s Alumni Stadium.
Taylor Love, Carissa Tambroni and Sally Stahl were the goals-scorers for State College (13-6), which next faces Lackawanna Trail at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 back at BEA in a PIAA play-in game.
The Lady Little Lions were attacking early and Love opened the scoring with a goal just over 6 minutes into the game. The score remained that way into halftime with State College playing better in the first half and Mifflin County not possessing the ball very well, but the early goal was enough to give State College the momentum.
“Ususally we are slow and we score in the last 10 minutes of the game and but we put pressure on early,” State College coach Chelsea Cummins said.
“That early goal was probably our best leverage, espeically early on,” goalkeeper Shelby Querry said. “I feel that started the momentum for the team.”
Just 2 1/2 minutes into the second half, Carissa Tambroni scored off a penalty corner to double State College’s lead. Sally Stahl and Taylor Love helped set up that goal. The Huskies almost got a goal themselves with a shot from Daphne Snook, but it went just wide of the goal.
Stahl scored the final goal of the game off of a poor clearance to seal the deal for State College.
Mifflin County had won the previous three District 6 championships, all over State College, and this was State College’s first District 6 title under Cummins.
“It feels fantastic,” Cummins said. “This is my first (District 6) win as head coach here and I don’t think it could’ve happened to a better group. I honestly haven’t seen them play better, so it was a perfect ending.”
Cummins also praised the rivalry between State College and Mifflin County.
“This rivalry is unlike anything else,” Cummins added. “I think we cherish it. I think there’s nothing better than playing Mifflin County. It’s always back and forth. They played a great game until the very end.”
State College senior forward Paige Heim was estatic to finally win the district title.
“It was nice because we lost the last three district championships and we were working really hard to win this one,” she said. “It paid off.”
State College next heads to its PIAA play-in game, and Cummins said the game plan will remain the same continuing through the postseason.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Cummins said. “So that game in our sights right now and were hoping to get out fast again.”
