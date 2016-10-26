State College Ice hockey wins behind work of Horgos, Moscone

Petr Horgos and Mike Moscone led State College to an 8-2 win over Forest Hills on Wednesday night at Pegula Ice Arena.
Horgos and Moscone netted three goals apiece for the Little Lions, while Moscone was also awarded three assists. Horgos secured the opening goal off Moscone just 14:36 into the game, and notched a goal with 1:12 left in the first frame — again, off Moscone and Leigh Ann Jacobs — while Moscone took the final goal of the first period with nine seconds left on the clock.
Moscone netted two more goals to open the second and third frames. Horgos registered a final goal — once again off Moscone and Jacobs — with 3:21 left in regulation. To aid the effort, Matthew Gray and Brandon Wandrisco each added assisted goals in the second and third periods, respecitvely.
For the Rangers, Haden Staller and Cory Erb each netted a goal.
State College outshot the Rangers 49-16, and Little Lion goalie Bryant Atanasio made 14 saves.
