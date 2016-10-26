Philipsburg-Osceola 6th at PIAA golf tournament

The Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ golf team finished sixth in the Class AA final at the PIAA Team Golf Championships on Wednesday.
The Mounties posted a 348 stroke total in the six-team field. Lancaster Catholic won the state title with a 309 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort and Conference Center.
Carter Fischer fired an 11-over 82 to lead P-O, with Payton Guelich a stroke behind at 83. Tyler Singer shot a 20-over 91, Brandon Singer was another stroke back at 92 and Jared Anderson followed at 93 to round out the Mounties’ golfers.
Lancaster Catholic’s Will Riva and Jason Li of Sewickley Academy shared honors for the best score of the day, with each carding a 3-over 74.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic won the Class AAA team title, Central Valley took the AA girls’ team crown and Shady Side Academy was first in AAA girls.
