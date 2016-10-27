Pair of county matchups highlight Week 10 of high school football action

There will be a pair of local matchups this week.
In addition to the Curtin Bowl between Bald Eagle Area and Bellefonte on Friday night, Philipsburg-Osceola will face St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy on Saturday afternoon.
State College travels to Chambersburg with its perfect record Friday night, and Penns Valley finishes the year at home against Cowanesque Valley.
Here’s a look at the matchups.
Bald Eagle Area (3-6) at Bellefonte (4-5)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: BEA — Jesse Nagle (first season); Bel — Shanon Manning (fourth season)
Last meeting: Bellefonte 43, Bald Eagle Area 7, last season
Players to watch: BEA — Austin Young; Bel — Cade Fortney
The skinny: Both the Eagles and the Red Raiders have shown growth this season. They already surpassed their win totals from a year ago.
But both have dealt with disappointment.
Bellefonte has stumbled down the stretch with three losses in its last four games. Three of the Red Raiders’ five losses this season have been by single digits.
That includes Monday’s 30-22 setback against Chestnut Ridge.
Now, the Red Raiders will try to finish the regular season with a .500 record with a win over their rival.
After a thrilling 3-0 overtime win over Chestnut Ridge in the fourth week of the season, Bald Eagle Area has lost five straight games.
The Eagles defense has allowed 35.8 points per game during that stretch, while the offense has averaged 8.8 points per game.
Cowanesque Valley (3-6) at Penns Valley (2-7)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: CV — Ernie Bieser; PV — Martin Tobias (21st season)
Players to watch: PV — Andrew Tobias
The skinny: Penns Valley will look to end its season on a high note Friday.
The Rams have been competitive, battling Clearfield and Tyrone in losses and falling in overtime in the season opener. But they’ve only been able to come out on top in two games.
Andrew Tobias shined in both victories.
He threw for five touchdowns in a win over Bald Eagle Area and had four touchdown passes in a victory over Philipsburg-Osceola.
Tobias and his receivers could have another big night as Cowanesque Valley’s defense has given up more than 30 points in four games this season.
State College (8-0) at Chambersburg (1-7)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: SC — Matt Lintal (third season); C — Mark Luther
Last meeting: State College 38, Chambersburg 10, last season
Players to watch: SC — Pete Haffner
The skinny: After handling the toughest stretch on its schedule, State College will face last-place Chambersburg on Friday night.
The Little Lions are all alone in first place in the Mid Penn Conference Commonwealth division after beating Cumberland Valley, Central Dauphin East and Harrisburg in consecutive weeks. Chambersburg is 0-4 in conference play.
State College is looking to improve to 9-0 going into another marquee matchup against Central Dauphin.
The Little Lions have been steady on offense and defense throughout their perfect start.
Haffner has been crucial on both sides of the ball.
The linebacker/running back led State College to a 35-28 win over Harrisburg last week, delivering on defense and rushing for 185 yards and three touchdowns.
St. Joseph’s (3-4) at Philipsburg-Osceola (0-9)
Time: 1 p.m., Saturday
Coaches: SJCA — Steve Guthoff (first season); P-O — Mike Mann (first season)
Players to watch: SJCA — Brendan Robinson; P-O — Matt Johnson
The skinny: Philipsburg-Osceola can end its 36-game losing streak Saturday afternoon.
P-O hasn’t been able to match up with its opponents in its first nine games.
But that won’t be the case against the Wolves.
The Mounties have a larger roster, they have more experience and they played a tougher schedule.
Johnson has been P-O’s top playmaker.
He leads the Mounties in rushing with 259 yards and one touchdown and receiving with 20 catches for 319 yards and a touchdown
Robinson, who is St. Joseph’s quarterback, has been impressive in his team’s wins.
He accounted for five touchdowns in the Wolves’ first victory against Bucktail. He rushed for 68 yards on a team-high 16 carries in a win over Columbia Montour Vo-Tech. He threw for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in a win over Nativity last week.
Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery
