Bald Eagle Area girls’ soccer falls to Central

The Bald Eagle Area girls’ soccer team saw its season come to a close on Thursday night at Mansion Park.
The Lady Eagles were eliminated from the postseason as they fell 3-0 to Central in the District 6 Class AA quarterfinals.
The Lady Scarlet Dragons got out to a quick start, missing two good chances within the first ten minutes of the game. Cassie Mock opened the scoring with a strike from the far right to give Central a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Scarlet Dragons stayed aggressive and doubled their lead midway through the first half off of a corner kick. Hannah Johnston played the ball in to Olivia Smith, who found Kaitlyn Laird to finish off the score.
“I was afraid our team would be too pumped and overaggressive, and they’d take us out of our game plan,” Central coach Brian Campbell said. “We wanted to keep it neat.”
BEA struggled offensively and couldn’t break through the Central defense.
“(Central) is fantastic. This is our third time playing them this year and I feel every time we play them we play better,” said Lady Eagles coach Jared Moore. “The girls played pretty well consider on Monday we lost one of our captains and starters, which left a hole in our team.”
The Scarlet Dragons then scored the final goal of the game when Mock crossed the ball in front of the goal to find Ashley Negley. Central will play Juniata in the semifinals.
Despite the loss, Moore is supporting Central in the playoffs and can’t wait for next year.
“I hope they win,” Moore said. “They’re humble girls, they don’t play dirty and their coach does a great job. Next year, we’ll try and give them a run for their money.”
