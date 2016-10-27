Penns Valley girls’ volleyball sweeps St. Joesph’s Catholic Academy

Maci Ilgen and Emma Butler each paced Penns Valley girls’ volleyball’s offense in a 3-0 sweep on Thursday night.
Each finished with six kills as the Lady Rams topped St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 25-14, 25-14, 25-7.
Butler added five aces and Abby Miller handed out 33 assists.
The loss ended the Lady Wolves’ season with a record of 5-11.
“Its unprecedented what we did this year,” St. Joseph’s coach Cori Donaghy said of her rookie season. “We had two squads this year with JV and varsity. We had eight returners and three freshman play up. We are excited for the future for sure.”
Comments