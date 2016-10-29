State College blanks Chambersburg to stay perfect

The State College Little Lions shut out the Chambersburg Trojans 37-0 Friday night in the Trojans’ last home game of the season thanks to solid defense and a strong performance from Noah Woods.
The Trojans (1-8, 0-4 Mid Penn Commonwealth Division), knew they were up for a tough game against the undefeated Little Lions (9-0, 5-0 Mid Penn Commonwealth Division) but came out of the gates strong. Chambersburg held State College to only six points in the first quarter and shut down the Little Lion’s rushing game thanks to an inspired front line of four seniors.
“There was a lot of emotion running for those guys, especially our seniors with this being our last home game,” Chambersburg coach Mark Luther said. “They played really well and we managed to keep them from playing their game for a while.”
The second quarter was a completely different story as State College began to break down the Trojans’ defense on explosive plays by wide receiver Noah Woods. Woods caught five passes for 138 yards, many of which came after the catch, and also added a score on the ground on a reverse play in the third quarter.
“Chambersburg always plays good defense against us,” State College coach Matt Lintal said. “Noah had a great game tonight. He’s a dynamic wide receiver and a great kid who is such a diverse playmaker.”
Wood’s long gains gave the Little Lions momentum and wore down the Trojans’ defense.
“We finally started to get it rolling. We went to coach and said, ‘We’ve got these guys, we can run our routes,’ we came out and started throwing the ball more and took off from there,” Woods said.
Little Lion quarterback Tyler Snyder was efficient and deadly, throwing for 209 yards and two touchdowns while completing 7 of 9 passing attempts.
“Tyler did a really nice job of connecting with Noah for some big plays that really got our offense going,” said Lintal, whose team also got an 83-yard kick return from Cohen Russell.
The Little Lion defense was just as dominant as their offense and prevented Chambersburg from putting any threatening drives together. Their secondary had the air on lockdown as they only allowed 45 yards through the air and came away with an interception at the hands of Paul Olivett. Their line also put constant pressure on Trojan quarterback Tyler Collier, forcing him to only complete 5 of his 16 passing attempts in the game.
“We didn’t want to treat this game any different than any other game this season,” said Lintal, whose team hosts Central Dauphin next week to close the regular season. “We wanted to come in here and leave 1-0 for the week just like any other week. We’re super proud of the way our kids played and not just our first string kids, but the next crew that comes in too. They just fly to the football and I was really proud of them for getting another shutout.”
