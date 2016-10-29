Penns Valley, St. Joe’s, State College capture titles

Penns Valley, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy and State College captured team titles at the District 6 Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Forest Hills Middle School.
The Rams boys’ team won the Class A championship, the Lady Wolves captured the girls’ Class A title and the State College boys’ and girls’ teams both earned Class AAA titles.
Penns Valley’s boys’ team was led by individual champion Chris Colwell, who recorded a time of 16:51 to beat teammate Mark Bierly (16:58). Sam Gray (sixth, 17:26), Charlie Romig (15th, 18:06) and Haden Stamm (26th, 18:36) were among the Rams’ top finishers.
Penns Valley finished with 47 points to beat runner-up Purchase Line (80).
“Any time you win a championship, somebody does something heroic,” Penns Valley coach Terry Glunt said. “I can point to every kid today.”
After finishing second last year, Colwell took won the title this season.
“Colwell’s plan was to go out and make everybody hurt,” Glunt said. “And he did.”
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy took fourth in Class A with 96 points, led by Michael Peters (seventh, 17:28).
In girls’ Class A, St. Joseph’s had a team score of 37 to edge second-place Marion Center (38). Sera Mazza won the girls’ individual title with a time of 19:18, and teammate Julia Cusatis took second with a time of 19:32. Addie Ebbs (fifth, 19:56) and Maggie Urban (10th, 20:19) rounded out the Lady Wolves’ top-10 finishers.
Penns Valley’s Rebecca Bierly captured the girls’ Class AA individual championship, finishing in 18:56 to beat runner-up Tori Kocsis of Richland (19:24).
“Becca was determined to win the individual title today and she accomplished that feat with room to spare,” Penns Valley coach Lynda Federinko said. “Becca has given 100 percent during practice this season and her dedication to training has paid off. We look forward to the return trip to the state meet where she hopes to better last year’s performance.”
Karly Smith (15th, 21:30) and Abigail DuVall (28th, 22:54) were top finishers for the Lady Rams, who took fourth with 108 points. Central Cambria (37) won the team title.
Also in Class AA, Sam Bainey was 18th (22:11) to pace Philipsburg-Osceola, which finished ninth as a team. Bellefonte’s Amber Shirey finished 11th (20:28), and Caitlin Taylor led Bald Eagle Area with a 30th-place finish (23:05).
In Class AAA, the Lady Little Lions rolled to the team title with 25 points to beat runner-up DuBois (62).
Catherine Curtin (second, 19:24), Gabbi Bock (third, 19:36) and Emma Simon (fourth, 19:46) led State College. Cailin Saylor (sixth, 19:59), Haley Garvin (10th, 20:17) and Julia Neely (11th, 20:30) rounded out the Lady Little Lions’ top runners.
“The true test will be next week,” State College coach Rebecca Donaghue-Gilkes said, looking ahead to the PIAA Championships. “I really think this team can do some damage.”
The Little Lions were dominant en route to winning the boys’ Class AAA championship, finishing with 20 points to top runner-up Mifflin County (45).
Nick Feffer, Owen Wing and Owen Isham finished first, second and third, respectively, to pace State College.
“They just took command right from the start,” State College coach Dave Felice said.
Feffer recorded a time of 16:02, beating Wing by 30 seconds.
Thomas Branstetter (fifth, 16:50) and David Wong (ninth, 17:26) both finished in the top 10 for the Little Lions.
In boys’ Class AA, Brett Pope took fifth (17:27) for Bellefonte, which finished third as a team with 92 points behind first-place Central Cambria (33) and second-place Forest Hills (70). Cole Hovis finished 14th (18:25) and Mitchell Pensak was 21st (18:50) for the Red Raiders.
Austin Klinger was 38th (20:21) to lead Bald Eagle Area (ninth, 248 points), and Matthew Shimmel (17th, 18:33) paced Philipburg-Osceola.
The PIAA Championships will be Saturday in Hershey.
