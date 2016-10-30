Bellefonte football to face Clearfield in district playoffs

The Bellefonte football team has earned its first postseason berth since 2010.
After going 5-5 this season, the Red Raiders received the No. 4 seed and will take on top-seeded Clearfield on the road in the District 6 Class AAAA semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bison (9-1), who won the Mountain League, beat the Red Raiders 28-0 during the regular season.
Clearfield heads into the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak, while Bellefonte closed the regular season with a 35-0 win over Bald Eagle Area.
Second-seeded Johnstown faces third-seeded DuBois in the other Class AAAA semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
