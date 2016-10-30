High School Sports

October 30, 2016 9:57 PM

District 6 girls’ volleyball playoffs set

From CDT staff reports

State College and Bald Eagle Area each earned No. 1 seeds in the District 6 playoffs.

In the Class AAAA championship game, the Lady Little Lions will take on second-seeded Altoona at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tyrone. The Lady Eagles earned a first-round bye in Class AA and will host No. 8 seed Bishop McCort or No. 9 seed Central in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Bellefonte and Philipsburg-Osceola will both open district play Monday.

The fourth-seeded Lady Red Raiders will take on top-seeded Somerset at Somerset at 7 p.m in the Class AAA semifinals. Second-seeded Hollidaysburg will host third-seeded Huntingdon at 7 p.m. Monday.

The fifth-seeded Lady Mounties will host No. 12 seed Central Cambria at 7 p.m in the first round of the Class AA playoffs. The winner advances to take on fourth-seeded West Branch.

