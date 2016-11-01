Central Cambria eliminates Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ volleyball

The Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ volleyball team saw its season come to a close after a four-set loss (21-25, 25-21, 14-25, 23-25) to Central Cambria in the District 6 Class AA first round Monday.
The Red Devils will meet West Branch in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Mackenzie Welker led the Lady Mounties with seven kills, while Annie Kost posted 22 assists and Jadyn Eckberg notched three aces.
Defensively, Mollie Maguire shone with six blocks.
P-O coach Dave Eckberg said the team, which closed out the season with a 21-6 record, finished with a lot of success and just needed to make a couple more plays in the match.
“Obviously, it’s disappointing to come up a little bit short,” Eckberg said. “We made too many errors tonight to overcome, but the kids should be proud of what they accomplished this season.”
Comments