Season over for St. Joseph’s football

The St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy football team’s season is over, Wolves coach Steve Guthoff said Tuesday.
St. Joseph’s was scheduled to finish its season this Friday at Line Mountain, but that game has been canceled as the Eagles have made the District 4 Class AA playoffs. Line Mountain is set to take on North Penn-Mansfield on the road Friday night.
The Wolves finished with a 3-5 record in Guthoff’s first season at the helm.
St. Joseph’s earned back-to-back wins over Columbia Montour Vo-Tech and Nativity before falling to Philipsburg-Osceola last Saturday.
