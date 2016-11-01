State College boys win 6th straight district soccer title

The State College boys’ soccer team cruised to a 6-0 win over Altoona, capturing the District 6 Class AAAA championship Tuesday night at Bald Eagle Area.
Eli Bokunewicz and Devin Morrisson each scored to give the Little Lions a 2-0 lead in the first half.
Fernando Del Castillo added two goals and assisted on a goal by Jacob Krantweiss in the second half.
Marc Rodgers scored State College’s final goal with 44 seconds left.
The Little Lions have won six straight district championships, and will meet McDowell of Erie in a PIAA sub-regional on Saturday.
