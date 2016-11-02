State College field hockey advances in PIAA playoffs

The State College field hockey team defeated Lackawanna Trail 2-0 on Wednesday night in a PIAA Class AAA subregional playoff game at Bald Eagle Area’s Alumni Stadium.
Carissa Tambroni and Jackie Snedden were the goalscorers for the Lady Little Lions.
State College (14-6) attacked with pressure early on in the game, keeping Lackawanna Trail’s goalkeeper Sarah Weisenfluh busy.
But Tambroni broke through and scored the opening goal of the game with just under 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half. The Lady Little Lions kept the pressure and had most of the possession in the first half to go into the break with a 1-0 lead.
“Scoring early got us amped up and gave us confidence,” said junior Halle Rex. “We wanted to score more after the first goal.”
However, Lackawanna Trail (9-6-1) put some pressure on the State College defense and goalkeeper Shelby Querry early on in the second half. State College handled the pressure well and doubled their lead when Snedden scored on a pass from Tambroni with 17:25 remaining in the half.
“We talked about in the last timeout that they were coming out strong so we needed to be stronger,” head coach Chelsea Cummins said. “(The second goal) was a bit of a safety net, we know that it doesn’t take long to score and we had to stay tough until the very end.”
The game became physical late with multiple cards shown and mutliple stoppages, but the State College players were able to keep their composure and close out the victory.
“It’s definitely hard to not give in,” said junior Lily Dochat, “cause you want to stand on your ground and not let anyone walk over you. At the same time, keep it as clean as possible.”
With the victory, State College is feeling confident going into the playoffs and the team believes they can go very far this postseason.
“The coaching staff could not be any prouder of this group of girls and I think this team can go all the way,” Cummins said.
“I think if we play our game and stick together, we definitely can make it all the way,” Dochat said.
The Lady Little Lions will play their first round playoff game next Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. Their opponent will be the winner of Central Bucks West and Downington West, who play on Saturday.
