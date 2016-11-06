State High boys’ soccer tops Erie McDowell for PIAA berth

After topping Erie McDowell 1-0 in the subregional match between the District 6 and 10 champs, the Little Lions have earned a spot in the PIAA Class AAAA boys’ soccer championship tournament.
State High got off to a good start with an early goal at 1:53 by Ben Vollmer on an assist from Fernando Del Castillo, but then battled against the wind.
“With the wind in the first half, we created many great chances to score, but at 1-0 at halftime, we knew that going into the wind we’d have show our battling qualities ... which we did,” said head coach Danny Orton. “We played well in difficult conditions.”
State High tallied 10 shots on goal, and Erie McDowell had four.
Goal keeper Zach Donohue had two saves for the shutout.
“The goal came from a good set piece and it was a great finish from Ben,” said Orton. “Our boys worked so hard all game, and I’m proud to get into the state tournament.”
State College will face off against Seneca Valley in the first round of the PIAA Class AAAA Boys’ Soccer Championship tournament on Tuesday.
