Sites and times for PIAA tournament games set

Four local teams have learned the sites and times of their PIAA playoff openers.
The State College girls’ volleyball team will face Hempfield Area at Central Cambria High School in Ebensburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAAA tournament. Hempfield Area finished third in District 7.
The State College boys’ soccer team is set to take on District 7 runner-up Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hollidaysburg High School in the first round of the Class AAAA tournament. In the Class AA boys’ soccer tournament, Bald Eagle Area will play District 7 champion Quaker Valley in the first round at Hampton High School in Allison Park at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In Class AAA field hockey, State College will take on District 1 third-place finisher Unionville in the first round at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bald Eagle Area.
In other postseason action, the State College football team will face McDowell at 7 p.m. Saturday at Clarion University in the District 6-10 6A championship game.
