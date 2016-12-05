State College puts 3 on All-State girls’ volleyball list

A deep run into the postseason brought special honors for a trio of student-athletes.
State College’s Alli Henderson, Taylor Kuruzovich and Laura Hildebrand were named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches’ Association All-State Team for Class AAAA on Monday.
The first season in which coach Chad Weight has had three players named to the annual list, they helped the Lady Little Lions reach the PIAA semifinals for the first time since 2006. State College (22-1) finished the season ranked No. 4 in the PVCA poll and lost in five sets to eventual state champion Garnet Valley.
Henderson, who will play next fall at Kutztown, paced the offense with 303 kills while adding 212 digs, 21 aces and 12 blocks. She was the team’s top passer at a 2.34.
Hildebrand anchored the back row with a team-leading 373 digs, passing at 2.13.
Kuruzovich, who has signed to play at Akron, led the team with 567 assists and 93 aces. She also had 219 digs and 19 blocks, and finished her career at over 1,700 assists.
The trio of seniors who made the 50-girl Class AAAA list were a main reason the team went deep into the postseason.
“It’s kind of a big deal,” Weight said. “I think it speaks to making it as far as we did. Those three weren’t the only three big contributors we had, but they were the cornerstones of where we went.”
All-State lists for Classes AA and AAA also were announced. The Class A list has not yet been posted.
