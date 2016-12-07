Kris Glunt looking for progress in first season as Bellefonte boys’ basketball coach

Kris Glunt isn’t focused on wins and losses in his first season leading the Red Raiders.
But he has talked to his team about his goals for the program.
“We want to work to a place where we’re competitive in the Mountain League every year,” Glunt said. “We want to be one of the top-tier teams. We would like to be more competitive in our district. We want to compete for district championships every year.
“We would like to be in that conversation, and I think it’s a work in progress.”
Glunt is looking to form the foundation this season. The Bellefonte graduate, who was the head coach at Moshannon Valley for the past three years, said the Red Raiders will play at a faster pace offensively.
He’s relying on the defensive-minded Tyler Kreger and Cade Fortney to be more aggressive on offense. Dylan Deitrich, Ben McCartney and Nate Tice will fill roles as shooters, a weakness for last year’s team, which finished 6-17.
Going into this season, Glunt just wants to see his team improve every day as he starts to build the program.
“We struggled with basketball when I was in school,” Glunt said. “We did not have a real solid program and so I really feel like this is an opportunity for me to try to take it and run with it and really see, what can we do at Bellefonte? How high can we go?”
Bellefonte
Coach: Kris Glunt
Assistants: Brian Stover, Craig Lahr, Steve Christ, Eric Cyone, Tyler James, Kellen Moss
Last year: 6-17
Key losses: Hunter Knisely, Bryce Steiner, Kellen Moss
Returning letterwinners: Tyler Kreger, Cade Fortney, Dylan Deitrich, Caleb Rockey
Key newcomers: Noah Nadolsky, Ben McCartney, Nate Tice, Jaymz McClelland, Logan Mathieu, Tanner Helms
