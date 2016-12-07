Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ basketball looking to build

The Mounties were back in the gym the week after last year ended to start to prepare for the 2016-17 season. They held open gyms and played in spring, summer and fall leagues, showing a level of dedication that has Philipsburg-Osceola coach Matt Curtis excited.
P-O took step forward with three wins after going winless in the 2014-15 season.
“We’re just trying to become more consistent,” Curtis said. “Over the last couple years, it’s been a struggle. This year we finally have some guys who have been here, who have been through it and we’re just trying to build on the little success we’ve had to be a more consistent and competitive team.”
Seniors Josiah Davis, Payton Guelich and Noah Jeffries will lead the way.
The Mounties have size on this year’s roster as Curtis said he can go to a lineup with every player standing at least 6 feet tall.
Curtis believes the Mounties have the talent to work toward their goal of being more consistent and competitive in Mountain League play.
“I think we could surprise some people,” Curtis said. “If we play to our full potential, I think we’ll have a real successful season.”
Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery
Comments