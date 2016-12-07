Grace Prep boys’ basketball working on chemistry

Grace Prep is still working to develop team chemistry.
“That’s really one of our challenges right now is figuring out how we get those guys to complement each other,” Storm coach Dave Gindhart said.
Grace Prep also must fill the void left by the departure of leading scorer and captain Jacob Gindhart after going 8-8 last season.
Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery
Grace Prep
Coach: Dave Gindhart
Assistants: John Leri
Last year: 8-8
Key losses: Jacob Gindhart
Key returnees: David Weaver, Perrin Tricou, Jake Stormer, Josh Mikhail, CJ Raymond, Jared Stormer, Zac Sechler, Carl Oehlaf
Key newcomers: Alex Elliott, Onose Osagie, Tyler James
