High School Sports

December 7, 2016 11:14 PM

Grace Prep boys’ basketball working on chemistry

By Ryne Gery

rgery@centredaily.com

Grace Prep is still working to develop team chemistry.

“That’s really one of our challenges right now is figuring out how we get those guys to complement each other,” Storm coach Dave Gindhart said.

Grace Prep also must fill the void left by the departure of leading scorer and captain Jacob Gindhart after going 8-8 last season.

Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery

Grace Prep

Coach: Dave Gindhart

Assistants: John Leri

Last year: 8-8

Key losses: Jacob Gindhart

Key returnees: David Weaver, Perrin Tricou, Jake Stormer, Josh Mikhail, CJ Raymond, Jared Stormer, Zac Sechler, Carl Oehlaf

Key newcomers: Alex Elliott, Onose Osagie, Tyler James

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View more video

Sports Videos