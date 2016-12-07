CCCA boys’ basketball led by three 2015 contributors

Centre County Christian Academy is off to an 0-2 start this season.
The Bulldogs return three starters in Jacob Berzas, Dwayne Lose and Chad Weaver. Isaiah Smith and Zhe Han rounded out the team’s group of returning players after going winless a year ago.
Coach: Bradley Sutton
Assistants: Andy Borst
Last year: 0-19
Key losses: Cody Confer, Konrad Rempe, Drew Evanko
Key returnees: Jacob Berzas, Dwayne Lose, Chad Weaver, Isaiah Smith, Zhe Han
Key newcomers: Octavio Mallare, Lance Bierly, Mintesinot Borst
