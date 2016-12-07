High School Sports

December 7, 2016 11:17 PM

CCCA boys’ basketball led by three 2015 contributors

By Ryne Gery

Centre County Christian Academy is off to an 0-2 start this season.

The Bulldogs return three starters in Jacob Berzas, Dwayne Lose and Chad Weaver. Isaiah Smith and Zhe Han rounded out the team’s group of returning players after going winless a year ago.

Coach: Bradley Sutton

Assistants: Andy Borst

Last year: 0-19

Key losses: Cody Confer, Konrad Rempe, Drew Evanko

Key returnees: Jacob Berzas, Dwayne Lose, Chad Weaver, Isaiah Smith, Zhe Han

Key newcomers: Octavio Mallare, Lance Bierly, Mintesinot Borst

