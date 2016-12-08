State College swimming reloads ahead of new season

After another year of dominating the District 6 championships last season for the State College swim teams, both the boys and girls look to defend their titles this season.
They’re not rebuilding; they’re reloading.
State College lost several impact swimmers to graduation. However, its depth from last year will carry over.
For the girls, nine swimmers graduated. Last year’s 200-yard medley, 200 freestyle, and 400 freestyle relay teams will have no contributors return.
But State College has a very strong group of returners on its roster.
The Lady Little Lions will have top district returners in seven different events.
Sophomore Lilly Riddle is the top returner in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, while Meghan Lewis will also contend in the 500. Ruth Dangelo and Grace Dangelo are the top two district returners in the 200 individual medley, as sophomore Sarah Finton and junior Thalia Stout will be contenders for the 50 freestyle. Sophomore Meghan Hughes is the top returner in the 100 freestyle.
Hughes, Ruth Dangelo and Madison Lambert are the top three returners in the 100 backstroke, and Shaw Stuyvesant is the 100 breaststroke top returner.
Along with defending their district crown, the Lady Little Lions will look to improve on last year’s 16th-place team finish at the PIAA meet.
The Little Lion boys lost three major contributors to graduation and return 15 swimmers who scored at last year’s district meet.
The returners include senior Tobias Van Dyke and junior Hunter Mona. Van Dyke is the defending district champ in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, while Mona finished fourth at last year’s 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
Mikey Challis will look to defend his district title in the 200 IM, as sophomore teammates Noah Witt and Anders Sonsteby (third and fifth last year) push him.
Matt Morris, Benjamin Gingher and Joseph Clark went first, second and third, respectively, in the 50 freestyle last year. Filip Turecky (who also won the 100 backstroke), Jordan Hillsley, Witt, and Luke Hurely were first, second, third and fifth, respectively, in the 100 butterfly.
In the relays, the 200 medley team will all be back, the 200 freestyle loses one leg and the Little Lions’ 400 freestyle team loses two legs.
State College
Head coach: Ryan Sprang (fifth season)
Assistant coaches: Alex Raup, Rose Snyder
Key losses: Juliet Garrigan, Grace Tothero, Kate Cooper, Fiona Vashaw, Harly Stuyvesant, Hannah Finton, Kelsey Bittel, Ally Hughes, Grace Tothero, Dave Rovansek, Nate Woodman, Seth Erdley
Returning Letterwinners: Tobias Van Dyke, Hunter Mona, Mikey Challis, Noah Witt, Ethan Dale, Matt Morris, Benjamin Gingher, Joseph Clark, Filip Turecky, Jordan Hillsley, Luke Hurely, Andres Sonsteby, Joseph Mao, Jack Rovansek, Ruth Dangelo, Grace Dangelo, Sarah Finton, Thalia Stout, Madison Lambert, Kathryn Koberna, Meghan Hughes, Lilly Riddle, Meghan Lewis, Shea Stuyvesant
