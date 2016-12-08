Centre County Christian Academy girls’ basketball starting season with very young team

With so many coaching changes in the area, one has remained a constant — Martie Maholic is entering her 21st season leading the Lady Bulldog program.
She also definitely has the youngest roster, with just one senior, junior, sophomore and freshman while she has four seventh-graders and two more in eighth grade.
“We have a lot of youth,” Maholic said in quite the understatement. “We’re more of a junior high team than a high school team. But they are doing fine and we won our first game.”
With the youth comes inexperience, to the point of teaching basics at practices that are likely second-nature to some other programs in the area. But Maholic is happy to be the teacher.
“I want to see them give it everything they have, if they do then I am happy,” she said. “I love to play basketball, and if I can instill that in these girls then I’m thrilled.”
The lone senior is Allison Rossman, who has been playing since seventh grade and missed all but one game last season with an injury. She and freshman Cassandra Poorman, last season’s top scorer, lead the way at forward.
Most of the rest of the group are guards including the other returnees Devan Walker and Hannah Crafts.
“We’re trying to develop their skills and they are helping each other improve,” Maholic said. “As a coach that’s what you want to see.”
Centre County Christian Academy
Head coach: Martie Maholic (21 st season)
Assistant coaches: Janelle Reichenbach, Amy Smith
Last season: 4-12
Key losses: Abby Maholic, Lexi Rossman
Returning letterwinners: Allison Rossman, Devan Walker, Cassandra Poorman, Hannah Crafts
Key newcomers: Hannah Sides, Leila Boughton, Moriah Smith, Brynn Miller, Kayla Shipe, Ellie Biers
