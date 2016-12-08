Grace Prep girls’ basketball starting new season with young, inexperienced roster

The Lady Storm are young and inexperienced, with just one senior, who hasn’t played basketball before, and three juniors. All but thre just one senior, who hasn’t played basketball before, and three juniors. All but three on the nine-girl roster — after one returns from studying abroad — are playing the sport for the first time.
“I am focusing on fundamentals and keeping things simple,” first-year coach Rebecca Spencer said. “What else can I do? I hope that our girls will be able to compete with teams that have more experience by consistently demonstrating the fundamentals and having a relentless positive attitude by playing with heart and hustle.”
Grace Prep is also lacking in size, with the tallest at 5-foot-7 in junior Becca Seibel, the top returning scorer and rebounder, and freshman Saran Ashley-Douglas. Other post players include Naomi Amos and Jen Kan.
The guards include Haoxuan Wang, Abigael Fisher, Grace Moyer, Anna Haris and Laurel Shearer.
Spencer, who played collegiately at Lycoming, is doing a lot of teaching, and she has liked what she has seen so far.
“If we keep getting better each day, I think the girls will be pleasantly surprised by their performance by the end of the season,” Spencer said. “Even in the past couple weeks the team notices a drastic change in their knowledge and ability.”
Grace Prep
Head coach: Rebecca Spencer (first season)
Assistant coaches: Dave Seibel
Last season: 6-13
Key losses: Haley Wang, Rebecca Tao, Haley Galliano, Brittany Anderson
Returning letterwinners: Becca Seibel, Laurel Shearer
Key newcomers: Naomi Amos, Anna Haris, Abigael Fisher, Grace Moyer, Saran Ashley-Douglas, Jen Kan, Haoxuan Wang
