St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls’ basketball starts under new leader

While most of her team were toddlers or younger when she last stepped on a Centre County basketball court, Katie (Glusko) Sosnoskie was one of the top female players the area had seen. She went on to play in the NCAA tournament at West Virginia, and later was the head coach for four seasons at Division III Francis Marion College in South Carolina.
Now she has returned to town and takes over a St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy program that is still in its early stages, just six years into fielding a team and just the third at varsity status.
“It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” said Sosnoskie, a 2002 State College graduate who held the scoring record of 1,630 points until it was broken by Kyla Irwin last season. “I really fell in love with the school and the atmosphere.”
She is stepping into a program still building and very young, with just two seniors and two juniors along with eight freshmen.
Last year’s leading scorer is back in sophomore guard Janina Romero, joined by junior wing Aubrey Weiss and 6-foot post Bella Bassett. Among the freshmen expected to have an impact early are guard Brynn Hershbine and forward Emma Mollison.
Despite having coached at a higher level, Sosnoskie is enjoying the chance to take over such a young, inexperienced program.
“They are learning every day and it’s fun to watch them improve,” said Sosnoski. “The freshmen are excited about building a program and the upper classmen have been excited to help them learn. … We’re enjoying the process and I’m loving it.”
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
Head coach: Kate Sosnoskie (first season)
Assistant coaches: AJ Hendricks
Last season: 4-19
Key losses: Asara Clark
Returning letterwinners: Bella Bassett, Bella Bevilacqua, Aubrey Weiss, Veronica Emigh, Janina Romero
