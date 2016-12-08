Bald Eagle Area starting year with experienced, but still young, team

The Lady Eagles are trying to bounce back from a tough season experienced with a very young team. Just one player graduated from last year’s squad, and there are just three seniors this season to lead the way.
Coach Jim Josefik, in his second season guiding the program, hopes throwing the young Eagles into the fire last year pays off this season.
“(Our) strength is our leadership from the seniors and Morgan (Chambers),” Josefik said.
Josefik expects to use a deep bench this season to complement his starters.
He figures Julia Cingle, Liz Wellar and Caylee McCaslin will be starting in his backcourt with Chambers and Alexis Bucha in the post.
Among those who figure to see good minutes off the bench are 6-foot-2 sophomore Michaela Maynard along with Tessa Cingle, Mariah Veneziano and Madison Watkins.
“We want to be better scorers and be competitive,” Josefik said. “Also (we need to be) consistent each game.”
Bald Eagle Area
Head coach: Jim Josefik (second season)
Assistant coaches: Zach Rote, Marissa Ward, Dylan Womer, Bryce Greene
Last season: 2-20
Key losses: Alyssa Ward
Returning letterwinners: Liz Wellar, Caylee McCaslin, Madison McCauley, Julia Cingle, Alexis Bucha, Morgan Chambers
Key newcomers: Mariah Veneziano, Madison Watkins, Tessa Cingle
