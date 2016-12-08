Bellefonte girls’ basketball looking for balance, depth this season

Coach Adam Gearhart, now in his third season guiding the Lady Red Raiders, sees a lot of balance in his 12-girl roster. The team doesn’t figure to be dominated by one scorer, but everyone contributing a little here and there.
“We’re not one scorer but a bunch of role players,” Gearhart said. “We also may go eight or nine deep.”
The team was hit hard by graduation, especially with the loss of leading scorer Jessica Book and her 15 points a game, but he is pretty confident there will be plenty of girls picking up that scoring. The top returning scorers are Abby Carr and Lauren Young, each of whom averaged around five points a game.
Carr is a post player while Young is a hybrid who can play both inside and outside depending on defensive matchups. They are joined by Kara Bates in the paint.
But the team is very heavy with guards, including Raisa Gregor, Abbie Bruni, Rianna Trexler, Lauren Yeager and newcomers Maddie Steiner and Mallorie Smith.
Opening the season Friday night at Juniata’s Tipoff Tournament, Gearhart is eager to see the season start.
“Our numbers aren’t great but we haven’t had a bad practice yet,” he said earlier in the week. “I don’t think I’ve said that before. And our practices have been getting better.”
Bellefonte
Head coach: Adam Gearhart (third season)
Assistant coaches: Trevor Montgomery, Clair Steiner, Travis Foster, Erica Devinney
Last season: 5-16
Key losses: Jess Book, Mara Dreibelbis, Lea McCartney, Maddie Durn, Kady Stodter
Returning letterwinners: Raisa Gregor, Abby Carr, Lauren Young, Abby Bruni
Key newcomers: Maddie Steiner, Mallorie Smith
