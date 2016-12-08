Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ basketball starts season with new coach

After five seasons under Doug Myers, a new, yet familiar, face will be leading Philipsburg-Osceola this season with Alexis Bacher. The 2008 P-O grad was a starting forward for the Lady Mounties, and she is tasked with getting the quick but small team ready for the season.
With the tallest player at 5-foot-8, succeeding in the paint may be tough at times, especially when it comes to rebounding, and that has been a point of emphasis during the preseason.
“That’s something for the program has been a weak point every year,” Bacher said. “We’re stressing it this year. We’re trying to get in there and get the rebound.”
What Bacher’s team does have with its small stature is outside shooting, and she hopes that is where success lies, even with a youthful team with just two seniors in Julie Kephart and Alexis Hynd. Neither of them are a returning starter.
Ready to take those outside shots are guards Halle Herrington, Loryn Hughes, freshman Lindsey Bordas and swing player Lacey Potter. Forwards include Cassidy Hughes, Megan Winters and freshman Kyleigh Kennedy.
With so much youth on the roster, Bacher is thinking of the program over the long run — and then some.
“We’re just focusing on building the program from the elementary level up,” she said. “We’re stressing confidence this year. We want the girls to believe in each other this year.”
Philipsburg-Osceola
Head coach: Alexis Bacher (first season)
Assistant coaches: Becky Kelly, Abby Showers
Last season: 8-14
Key losses: Haylee Hayward, Cheyenne Cowfer, Cheyanne Bone
Returning letterwinners: Halle Herrington, Lacey Potter, Loryn Hughes, Cassidy Hughes, Megan Winters
Key newcomers: Megan Marko, Madison Lucas, Kyleigh Kennedy, Lindsey Bordas
