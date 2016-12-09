Bald Eagle Area wrestling says bye to Josh Fye, hello to Ron Guenot

Bald Eagle Area no longer has Josh Fye to anchor the lineup at heavyweight.
The Eagles also will be led by a rookie coach in Ron Guenot. Guenot may be in his first year as a coach, but he sure does know a lot about the sport. The Guenot family is historic to the BEA program.
The Eagles will lean on Koleno, who along with Fye competed at the state level last year. Koleno and Fye each placed at the PIAA state tournament last season.
“Seth Koleno and Garrett Rigg have taken on leadership roles that will be instrumental to the team,” Guenot said. “This year’s squad has the potential to be successful. We are looking forward to a season that will build upon the great tradition of Bald Eagle Area wrestling.”
BEA also returns three other letterwinners in Garrett and Clayton Giedroc and Dylan Bisel.
Coach: Ron Guenot
Assistants: Eddie Hockenberry, Kyle Wallace, Zack Beitz, Clint Shirk, Travis Stem, Ken Shirk, Steve Stem, Rory McCoy (JH coach)
Last year: 4-12
Key losses: Josh Fye, Cobey Bainey, Corey Thompson, Brock Hockenberry
Returning letterwinners: Seth Koleno, Jr.; Garrett Giedroc, Soph.; Garrett Rigg, Jr.; Clayton Giedroc, Sr.; Dylan Bisel, Soph.
Key newcomers: Gage McClenahan, Fr.; Aleck Nyman, Sr.; Richard Taylor, Soph.; Drew Koleno, Fr.; Joey Gates, Sr.; Kurt Hall, Jr.; Alex Holt, Soph.; David Close, Fr.; Hunter Etters, Jr.; Bailey Irvin, Jr.; Dylan Kibe, Jr.; Lucas Holderman, Jr.; Andrew Cohen, Sr.
