High School Sports

December 9, 2016 9:57 PM

Bald Eagle Area wrestling says bye to Josh Fye, hello to Ron Guenot

By Nate Cobler

ncobler@centredaily.com

Bald Eagle Area no longer has Josh Fye to anchor the lineup at heavyweight.

The Eagles also will be led by a rookie coach in Ron Guenot. Guenot may be in his first year as a coach, but he sure does know a lot about the sport. The Guenot family is historic to the BEA program.

The Eagles will lean on Koleno, who along with Fye competed at the state level last year. Koleno and Fye each placed at the PIAA state tournament last season.

“Seth Koleno and Garrett Rigg have taken on leadership roles that will be instrumental to the team,” Guenot said. “This year’s squad has the potential to be successful. We are looking forward to a season that will build upon the great tradition of Bald Eagle Area wrestling.”

BEA also returns three other letterwinners in Garrett and Clayton Giedroc and Dylan Bisel.

Nate Cobler: 814-231-4609, @ncoblercdt

Coach: Ron Guenot

Assistants: Eddie Hockenberry, Kyle Wallace, Zack Beitz, Clint Shirk, Travis Stem, Ken Shirk, Steve Stem, Rory McCoy (JH coach)

Last year: 4-12

Key losses: Josh Fye, Cobey Bainey, Corey Thompson, Brock Hockenberry

Returning letterwinners: Seth Koleno, Jr.; Garrett Giedroc, Soph.; Garrett Rigg, Jr.; Clayton Giedroc, Sr.; Dylan Bisel, Soph.

Key newcomers: Gage McClenahan, Fr.; Aleck Nyman, Sr.; Richard Taylor, Soph.; Drew Koleno, Fr.; Joey Gates, Sr.; Kurt Hall, Jr.; Alex Holt, Soph.; David Close, Fr.; Hunter Etters, Jr.; Bailey Irvin, Jr.; Dylan Kibe, Jr.; Lucas Holderman, Jr.; Andrew Cohen, Sr.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View more video

Sports Videos