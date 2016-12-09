Bellefonte wrestling to lean on seniors in young lineup

Coach Mike Maney will have his work cut out for him this season.
He feels that half of his starting lineup will consist of either freshmen, sophomores or even some guys with no wrestling experience at all.
Maney does know he has several seniors that he can count on for leadership.
“The team will rely on a strong group of seniors to provide leadership this season,” he said. “Brock Port is a two-time PIAA state placewinner and Chase Gardner made his first appearance at the PIAA state tournament.”
The Red Raiders have a tough schedule ahead of them with tournaments like the King of the Mountain, Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic and the nationally known Virginia Duals in Virginia Beach, Va.
“Team success will come down to keeping everyone healthy,” Maney said, “spread the wrestlers out at the right weights and the ability for the young guys to adjust to the varsity level.”
Coach: Mike Maney
Assistants: Matt Maris, Josh Fishburn, Mark Maney, Evan Benner, Brandon Reish, Richard Taylor
Last year: 13-7
Last season’s accomplishment: 2nd Mt. League and Big 7 Conference, 3rd District Duals, 3rd District 6 Tournament, 4th at Northwest Regional Tournament
Key losses: Aaron Witherite, Dillon Kephart, Shafiq Blake, Tyler Lucas
Returning letterwinners: Cole Stewart, Soph.; Cam Copollo, Sr.; Brock Port, Sr.; Chase Gardner, Sr.; Lukas McClure, Sr.; Brien McChesney, Sr.; Max Mondy, Jr.; Sean Irvin, Sr.
Key newcomers: Alex Coppolo, Fr.; Ryan Smith, Soph.; Keegan Rothrock, Fr.; James Boland, Sr.; Mason Cooper, Sr.; Andrew Davidson, Jr.; Zac Rosenberger, Soph.
