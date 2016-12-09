Penns Valley wrestling returns two PIAA qualifiers, more experience

Penns Valley has two PIAA qualifiers in Yearick and Jared Hurd returning this year.
Yearick’s 38 wins last year tied him with Corey Hazel on the all-time wins mark for a season. Hurd finished fifth at regionals last year.
However, they also have five other letterwinners returning in Baylor Shunk, Hunter Homan, Cory Rimmey, Jared Bressler and Carl Mundt. Coach Joel Brinker knows those seven wrestlers will guide the squad.
“We return a strong core group of wrestlers that has experience wrestling at the varsity level,” he said. “Baylor Shunk was significantly undersized last year at 106 pounds and still had a respectable year. Both Darren Yearick and Jared Hurd are in position to break 100 wins in their careers in their final seasons.”
Nate Cobler: 814-231-4609, @ncoblercdt
Coach: Joel Brinker
Assistants: Michael Wise, Wayne Yearick, Corby Shunk
Last season’s accomplishments: Curtis Decker graduated with the most wins in school history with 133. Darren Yearick posted 38 wins tying him with Corey Hazel for most in a single season. He was a District 6 champion at 113 pounds, placed second at the Southwest Regional Tournament, and sixth at the PIAA Tournament. Jared Hurd was a PIAA qualifier. Allen Cain was a Southwest Regional qualifier.
Key losses: Decker, Isaac Bierly, Cain, Logan Johnson
Returning letterwinners: Baylor Shunk, Soph.; Yearick, Sr.; Hurd, Sr.; Hunter Homan, Sr.; Cory Rimmey, Sr.; Jared Bressler, Sr.; Carl Mundt, Jr.
Key newcomers: Clayton Royer, Fr.; Ryan Ripka, Soph.; Clayton Upcraft, Soph.; Carter Felker, Soph.; Andrew Sharer, Fr.; Abraham Allebach, Soph.; Dillion Covalt, Soph.; Shawn McGowan, Jr.; Jacob Duffield, Jr.
Comments