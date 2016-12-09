New coach Brad Pataky bring PSU mentality to Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling

Philipsburg-Osceola opens its season on Saturday hosting the Mountaineer tournament.
It will mark the beginning of coach Brad Pataky’s reign. Pataky replaced Tim McCamley, who coached P-O for nine seasons.
Pataky has learned from the best, including Penn State coach Cael Sanderson. Anyone that’s been around the Nittany Lion program knows it’s not about the wins and losses. It’s about getting better. Pataky sounds like he is bringing that mantra to the Mounties.
“This year our focus is on establishing good habits both inside and outside the wrestling room,” he said. “Instead of focusing on the wins and losses, our student-athletes will focus on scoring points, hustling and giving 100 percent effort in everything they do.”
The Mounties return three seniors in Bradley Dunkle, Levi Hughes and Micah Sidorick. The rest of the team will be made up of juniors and sophomores.
Coach: Brad Pataky
Assistants: Jeremy Weller, Matt Lobb
Last season’s accomplishments: two state qualifiers
Key losses: None
Returning letterwinners: Brandon Anderson, Jr.; Braedon Butler, Soph.; Noah Clark, Soph.; Bradley Dunkle, Sr.; Trevin Hampton, Soph.; Levi Hughes, Sr.; Matt Johnson, Jr.; Ian Klinger, Jr.; Micah Sidorick, Sr.; Jordan Smith, Jr.
Key newcomers: Chase Chapman, Fr.; Tristin Beauseigneur, Soph.; Landon McDonald, Sohp.; Matt Shimmel, Soph.; Luke Swortwood, Soph.; Zach Kahley, Soph.; Barry Kephart, Soph.
