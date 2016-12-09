St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy looking to build upon Jacob Powers’ success

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy doesn’t have enough to field a whole team, but if things continue to progress it might just be a matter of time.
Jacob Powers became the Wolves’ first district placewinner and regional qualifier last year. He fell to Penns Valley’s Yearick in the finals of the 113-pound District 6 final.
Powers returns this year for his sophomore campaign. Last year, the Wolves had three wrestlers but double that for this year. They picked up senior Trey Millward, who left State College. The rest of the team is made up of freshmen.
“We are looking forward to continuing to grow the program,” coach Pat Flynn said. “They have worked hard all summer and the first week of practice was great. We have lots of positive energy in the room and that is exciting.”
Coach: Pat Flynn
Assistants: Corey Courts
Last season’s accomplishments: Jacob Powers placed second in District 6 Tournament at 113 pounds
Key losses: none
Returning letterwinners: Powers, Soph.
Key newcomers: Ethan Kaufman, Fr.; Julian Simmons, Fr.; Caleb Dowling, Fr.; Evan Courts, Fr.; Trey Millward, Sr.
